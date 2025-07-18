WhatsApp to launch Status Ads and Promoted Channels in Android beta: Report

WhatsApp for Android’s latest beta is reportedly introducing the Status Ads and Promoted Channel features, which were initially announced by Meta in June.
The latest beta version is claimed to enable business account users or creators to post sponsored content in the Status section of the app, according to WABetainfo.
WhatsApp Public Beta receives status ads and promoted channels
Status Ads will enable businesses to show sponsored content in the Status section, which is similar to how users view personal statuses.
These ads will be sponsored, and users will receive the option to block particular advertisers to prevent future visibility.
Promoted Channels also work similarly; however, they particularly focus on improving the visibility of public channels.
Once businesses promote a channel, it will be automatically displayed in the directory, assisting creators and businesses to grow faster organically.
Businesses will get immense benefits from greater reach, ensuring enhanced privacy.
In an earlier update, Meta-owned WhatsApp launched a feature enabling users to create downloadable reports detailing which ads they’ve seen in Status and Channels, such as the advertiser identity and dates already mentioned.
It offers users improved control and transparency over their ad interactions.