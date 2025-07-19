iPhone 17 Air to feature 2,800mAh battery capacity: Report

Apple’s highly anticipated launch of the upcoming iPhone 17 series is gearing up for a launch later this year. Several leaks have already emerged online.

A recent report has surfaced regarding the upcoming iPhone 17 Air handset, mentioning that it may be equipped with a battery under 3,000 mAh.

Taking to Weibo, a credible analyst, Instant Digital tipped that the anticipated smartphone is to feature a battery capacity of up to 2,800mAh.

Despite the lower capacity, the report suggested that the Cupertino-based tech giant’s latest Adaptive Power Mode, launched in iOS 26, will assist the iPhone 17 Air maintain full-day battery life.

It is pertinent to note that the power mode is particularly designed to manage background activity effectively and resource usage based on the user’s behaviour.

Previous flagship models, including the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 are also equipped with sub-3,000 mAh batteries; however, the company often offers efficient performance through software and robust chipset.

The thin design of the iPhone 17 Air is likely to reduce its battery life.

As per the internal testing, compared to other iPhone models, which have an 80% to 90% battery life, only 60 to 70% of users can use their phone for a complete day on a single charge.

To address this, the Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly working on a dedicated battery case for the iPhone 17 Air.

