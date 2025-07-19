Kelly Ripa opens up about Mark Consuelos' annoying habit hosting 'Live'

Kelly Ripa has recently spoken up about hosting Live With Kelly & Mark alongside her husband Mark Consuelos.

In an interview with Amanda Hirsch on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the 54-year-old American host praised the dynamics the pair share, and revealed one thing that frustrates her while working with Consuelos.

"He doesn't listen to me frequently and he will tune me out while we're live on the air," she said.

Ripa further noted that after nearly 30 years of marriage, she’s used to of such behaviour at home, but finds it annoying on air.

The Hope and Faith actress continued, "When you are being paid, highly paid by the way, to literally listen to me, then you have to listen. I watch him drift away and I'm like, 'Hey, hey, don't do that!'"

In 2023, Consuelos joined Ripa as co-host of Live after Ryan Seacrest’s exit after hosting for nearly six years.

Consuelos also often made guest appearances alongside Ripa on Live before taking over the co-hosting duties.

Ripa revealed that initially Consuelos was quite hesitant to join the show permanently but constant support from the audience has remained positive.

"The audience really responds to Mark because Mark has a zero Fs attitude. And the audience loves that. There's no artifice with him," she added.

Ripa initially joined the show in 2001 to co-host alongside Regis Philbin after Kathie Lee Gifford’s exit. 

Later on, Consuelos joined the show, attracting tremendous attention. The pair has been working together before exchanging marital vows in 1996.

