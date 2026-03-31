Disturbing details of Scott Mills' sexual offence probe emerge after BBC sacking

Scott Mills was sacked by the BBC last week, likely due to a previously unknown police investigation about a sexual offence case involving a teenage boy.
In a shocking update, the Metropolitan Police informed BBC News that the teen boy at the centre of the sexual offences investigation was under 16.
The former BBC Radio 2 and 1 DJ was questioned in 2018 over the allegations of serious sexual offences; however, the investigation, which began in 2016, was closed in 2019 due to lack of evidence.
First published in the Mirror, the allegations happened between 1997 and 2000.
On Monday, March 30, it was announced that Mills has been fired by the BBC without the network specifically sharing any reasons behind the decision.
Moreover, following the sacking, DJ Gary Davies and Radio 2's overnight DJ OJ Borg are scheduled to cover the show.
The DJ's former Radio 2 colleague and fellow DJ Jeremy Vine was asked about the sacking on arrival at the BBC's London studios on Tuesday.
"It's a terrible shame," said Vine. "I don't know all the details at the moment so I guess we'll find out.
It was also reported by The Sun that friends of Scott Mills are unable to reach him after his abrupt sacking.
Mills first joined Radio 1 in 1998, hosting the early breakfast slot before going on to launch his most recognisable show in 2004.
He later fronted Radio 1’s Official Chart from 2018 to 2022, but, after 24 years at the station, moved to Radio 2, taking over the weekday afternoon 2pm - 4pm slot from the late Steve Wright.