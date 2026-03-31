Son Ye-jin melts hearts with romantic snaps with Hyun Bin on 4th anniversary

South Korean entertainment industry's hit couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin have marked their fourth wedding anniversary this year, and they are celebrating it with rare romantic clicks.
The Crash Landing on You co-stars tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2022, which took place at the Aston House at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul Hotel in Gwangjang-dong.
On Tuesday, March 31, the Something in the Rain actress shared fresh photographs from her wedding day on her Instagram account, which gained over 1 million likes in just four hours.
Surrounded by flowers, Ye-jin and Hyun Bin could be seen walking down the aisle after saying their vows.
In one of the snaps, the pair were seen holding hands and smiling sweetly at each other.
She captioned the romantic carousel, which read, "Somewhere between eternal... love and friendship."
Ye-jin added the hashtag "#Happy4th" in the caption, alongside a hand-heart emoji.
Fans flooded the Instagram post, wishing the pair on their wedding anniversary and hailing their romance.
"Oh I literally get tears in my eyes watching these photos. Congratulations," one fan penned.
"Happy Anniversary my BinJin! God bless you both, God Bless your family," a second comment read.
Another fan noted, "Happy 4th Wedding Anniversary to you and Hyun Bin! We love you both dearly!"
The Korean actors welcomed their first baby, Kim Woo-jin, in November 2022.
On the work front, Son Ye-jin is set to make her drama comeback with the Netflix original series Scandal, while Hyun Bin will also be seen in Disney+ original series Made in Korea Season 2.