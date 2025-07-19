A new list by Travel + Leisure magazine has identified the 20 most beautiful small towns in the US.
These towns each have fewer than 20,000 people and are known for their amazing natural scenery, charm and peaceful way of life.
Top 5 most beautiful small towns in the US include:
Girdwood, Alaska:
Girdwood, Alaska which was once a base for gold miners is now a top destination for outdoor adventures.
It's about 30 miles from the city of Anchorage and has a small population of around 2,500 people. This town is famous for having Alaska's largest ski resort called Alyeska.
Sedona, Arizona:
Sedona, Arizona which has a population of about 9,700 people ranks second among the list.
It's famous for its dramatic red rock formations and places called "energy vortexes," which some believe have healing or spiritual power.
Avalon, California:
Avalon, California ranked third in the list of most beautiful small towns in the US with a population of about 3,400 people.
It is a colourful town located on Santa Catalina Island, about 22 miles from Los Angeles and is known for its Mediterranean-style buildings, palm-lined harbour and an unusual number of gold carts instead of regular cars.
The town’s economy mainly depends on tourism with about 38% of local jobs related to arts, entertainment, hotels and restaurants.
Palisade, Colorado:
Palisade, Colorado, ranked fourth in the list, is a small town with about 2,5000 people located between the Rocky Mountains and the Colorado River.
This town is famous for growing peaches and producing wine, which is why it's called the "Peach Capital of Colorado."
Little St. Simons Island, Georgia:
Little St. Simons Island, Georgia is a large private island that people can only visit by boat.
It's known for its natural, untouched beauty, including seven miles of unspoiled beaches, thick coastal forests and wide marshlands.
Other top 15 most beautiful small towns in the US include:
Lanai City, Hawaii
Wallace, Idaho
Bardstown, Kentucky
Camden, Maine
Fishtown (Leland), Michigan
Taos, New Mexico
Medora, North Dakota
Joseph, Oregon
Leavenworth, Washington
Bayfield, Wisconsin
Cody, Wyoming
Edenton, North Carolina
Galena, Illinois
Herman, Missouri
Cape May, New Jersey