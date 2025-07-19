20 most beautiful small towns in the US

20 most beautiful small towns in the US
20 most beautiful small towns in the US 

A new list by Travel + Leisure magazine has identified the 20 most beautiful small towns in the US.

These towns each have fewer than 20,000 people and are known for their amazing natural scenery, charm and peaceful way of life.

Top 5 most beautiful small towns in the US include:

Girdwood, Alaska:

20 most beautiful small towns in the US

Girdwood, Alaska which was once a base for gold miners is now a top destination for outdoor adventures.

It's about 30 miles from the city of Anchorage and has a small population of around 2,500 people. This town is famous for having Alaska's largest ski resort called Alyeska.

Sedona, Arizona:

20 most beautiful small towns in the US

Sedona, Arizona which has a population of about 9,700 people ranks second among the list.

It's famous for its dramatic red rock formations and places called "energy vortexes," which some believe have healing or spiritual power.

Avalon, California:

20 most beautiful small towns in the US

Avalon, California ranked third in the list of most beautiful small towns in the US with a population of about 3,400 people.

It is a colourful town located on Santa Catalina Island, about 22 miles from Los Angeles and is known for its Mediterranean-style buildings, palm-lined harbour and an unusual number of gold carts instead of regular cars.

The town’s economy mainly depends on tourism with about 38% of local jobs related to arts, entertainment, hotels and restaurants.

Palisade, Colorado:

20 most beautiful small towns in the US

Palisade, Colorado, ranked fourth in the list, is a small town with about 2,5000 people located between the Rocky Mountains and the Colorado River.

This town is famous for growing peaches and producing wine, which is why it's called the "Peach Capital of Colorado."

Little St. Simons Island, Georgia:

20 most beautiful small towns in the US

Little St. Simons Island, Georgia is a large private island that people can only visit by boat.

It's known for its natural, untouched beauty, including seven miles of unspoiled beaches, thick coastal forests and wide marshlands.

Other top 15 most beautiful small towns in the US include:

Lanai City, Hawaii 

Wallace, Idaho

Bardstown, Kentucky

Camden, Maine

Fishtown (Leland), Michigan

Taos, New Mexico

Medora, North Dakota

Joseph, Oregon

Leavenworth, Washington

Bayfield, Wisconsin

Cody, Wyoming

Edenton, North Carolina

Galena, Illinois

Herman, Missouri

Cape May, New Jersey

Related
Read more : World

WSJ, Murdoch hit with $10 billion lawsuit by Trump over Epstein article

WSJ, Murdoch hit with $10 billion lawsuit by Trump over Epstein article
Trump files lawsuit against Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch over Epstein birthday letter story

Long Island man fatally pulled into MRI machine by metal chain

Long Island man fatally pulled into MRI machine by metal chain
MRI accident claims life of 61-year-old man after chain necklace gets pulled into machine

Epstein grand jury testimony to be released? DOJ makes big request

Epstein grand jury testimony to be released? DOJ makes big request
DOJ requests federal judge to release grand jury testimony in Jeffrey Epstein's criminal case

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron suspended after viral Coldplay hug with HR chief

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron suspended after viral Coldplay hug with HR chief
Astronomer launch ‘formal investigation’ after CEO and HR chief spotted hugging at a Coldplay concert

TikTok drama sparks Sylvanian Families legal battle

TikTok drama sparks Sylvanian Families legal battle
A TikTok creator and the Japanese company responsible for launching the Sylvanian Familes are caught in a legal fight

Royal Caribbean cruise hit by mystery illness affecting 140 onboard

Royal Caribbean cruise hit by mystery illness affecting 140 onboard
Over 140 people have been affected by a mysterious outbreak on a cruise voyage from LA to Mexico

Sen. Dick Durbin questions FBI move to 'flag' Epstein files with Trump name

Sen. Dick Durbin questions FBI move to 'flag' Epstein files with Trump name
FBI agents responsible for reviewing the Epstein files were asked to highlight any mention of President Donald Trump

Young swan numbers rise on Thames after years of decline

Young swan numbers rise on Thames after years of decline
A five-day search along the river recorded 115 young swans, compared to only 86 the previous year