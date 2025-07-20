Jack Draper pulls out of two major tournaments ahead of US Open

British number one Jack Draper's summer schedule has taken an unexpected turn! 

The 23-year-old has pulled out of the upcoming Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open due to an arm injury.

However, Draper aims to recover in time to compete in the US Open which begins on August 24.

The Canadian Open, starting on July 27 and the Cincinnati Open, taking place from August 7 to 18 are important tennis tournaments that happen shortly before the US Open, the last major Grand Slam of the year.

Both tournaments are Masters 1000 events, the level below the four majors.

Announcing his decision, Draper wrote on social media, "After Wimbledon I picked up an injury in my left arm, nothing serious, but I have to make sure it recovers fully for the rest of the season."

"Unfortunately, I won't be able to compete in Toronto and Cincinnati... See you in NYC!" he added.

Other well-known tennis players, including Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner and 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic have also decided not to play in the Canadian Open tournament.

Draper was eliminated from the Wimbledon tennis tournament in the second round after losing a match against Marin Cilic from Croatia.

While, Djokovic was defeated in the Wimbledon semi-final by Sinner who then defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the final, to win his first Wimbledon title.

