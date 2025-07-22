Google Chrome for iOS adds separate work and personal accounts

Google launched the latest feature for Chrome on iOS, enabling users switch between work and personal accounts in Chrome.

This feature will help employers who often access company resources from browsers on their personal devices.

Previously, users were required to sign out of a Google account and then log in with another one.

Similar to Android and Chrome for desktop, Chrome now also allows users to easily switch and data separation in iOS.

The browser keeps data, including tabs, history and passwords limited to the corresponding account, securing employers information from exposure to personal activities.

Once users sign in or select their managed account, they will be taken through an onboarding procedure that interprets the separation between managed and personal accounts, and insights into their company’s data management strategy.

Once the user bifurcates to the managed account, they will receive notification that they are entering a managed experience.

In addition, the Alphabet-owned firm has added protection for using Chrome Enterprise.

It allows IT teams to apply URL filtering to work accounts in Chrome and iOS, and protection teams can stream audit logs from Android and iOS directly into the Admin console or any SIEM.

Users can currently access these features for managed devices via Chrome Enterprise.

