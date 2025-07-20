Apple to improve iPhone 17 displays in THESE two ways

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series is widely anticipated to be launched later this year with two display upgrades.
Taking to Weibo, a credible analyst, Digital Chat Station, tipped that the anticipated iPhone 17 series could feature thinner bezels.
The Cupertino-based tech giant stated that the flagship iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max consist of the thinnest bezels around the screen of any product ever launched by the company.
Those ultra-thin bezels are likely to expand from the Pro models to the lower-end iPhone 17 and "iPhone 17 Air" models.
In addition, the tipster claimed that the iPhone 17 models may come with the latest Dynamic Island user interface; however, the account did not explain further.
It is believed to be on the software side, iOS 26 rolls out a redesigned Dynamic Island exclusively on the entire iPhone 17 series.
Meanwhile, on the hardware side, the company is likely to remove a smaller Dynamic Island.
Furthermore, the highly-anticipated iPhone 17 series is likely to feature the latest ultra-thin model.
In terms of performance, it is likely to be powered by an Apple-designed modem chip, ensuring a powerful performance to become a top priority for productivity.
Apple iPhone 17 release date
Apple iPhone 17 series will reportedly launch on September 11, 2025.