Microsoft warns governments of SharePoint server attacks

Microsoft has warned governments and organisations of “active” server attacks.

According to Reuters, the tech company on Sunday, July 20, issued an alert for the potential “active attack” on the server software specifically used by the businesses and government agencies.

The company recommended concerned organisations immediately update the server security of the software, SharePoint, used to share documents within the organisation.

The Microsoft Security Team stated, “We recommend security updates that customers should apply immediately," adding that the vulnerability "allows an authorised attacker to perform spoofing over a network."

In a spoofing attack hackers use fake identities of trustworthy people to trick and manipulate.

As per the alert issued by the technology conglomerate, only SharePoint servers were under threat, while SharePoint Online, which is a cloud-based system in Microsoft 365, was not affected.

A spokesperson for the company asserted, “We've been coordinating closely with CISA, DOD Cyber Defence Command, and key cybersecurity partners globally throughout our response.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Sunday revealed that they were aware of the attacks and are working closely with federal and private-sector partners.

Microsoft has also issued a security update for the 2016 and 2019 versions of SharePoint Subscription Edition, advising companies to temporarily take their servers offline until the updates are made available.

