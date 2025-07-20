Google Messages receives numerous updates this July

Google Messages receives numerous updates this July
Google Messages receives numerous updates this July  

Discover the latest Google Messages updates introducing this month. From Standalone gallery to Material 3 Expressive redesign.

Stay updated with the significant upgrades transforming messaging.

These are Messages features that Alphabet-owned firms have announced or have recently spotted in the wild by beta testers.

MLS encryption and Details page redesign

Universal Profile 3.0 rolls out MLS support for cross-platform encrypted RCS messaging. It allows users to check activation via the new Details page, displaying encryption type: “0” for current, “1” for MLS.

Standalone gallery

With this significant update, Google has addressed an issue regarding the fullscreen camera and gallery redesign launched in June by allowing users access to the latter separately.

Users can launch the ‘plus’ menu for a new “Gallery” grid that takes up the whole display.

Camera opens the existing merged interface. Notably, the shortcut at the end of the text box will not change as the default.

Material 3 Expressive redesign

As per 9to5 Google, Google Messages receives a major update with rounded chat containers, Image grouping, and revamped search, and settings pages reflect Material 3 Expressive design, offering a streamlined user experience.

Sensitive Content Warnings

This safety feature blurs photos “that may contain nudity” with an option to delete them before viewing.

It cautions “users of the risks of sending nude imagery and preventing accidental shares” before they share or forward any nude image.

Users above 18 can optionally enable the option by launching Settings > Protection & Safety > Manage sensitive content warnings.

