Elon Musk announces Baby Grok, child-friendly AI chatbot

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire, announced plans to launch Baby Grok, a kid-friendly variant of the AI chatbot Grok.

Taking to his microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), Musk stated, "We’re going to make Baby Grok @xAI, an app dedicated to kid-friendly content."

Baby Grok is reportedly a kid-friendly variant of the famous Grok AI chatbot.

The latest development follows xAI released Grok 4, the latest variant of its chatbot, reflecting the company’s effort to solidify its position in the AI landscape.

Baby Grok is likely to be a simplified variant of the Grok AI chatbot and will be tailored for children’s protection and educational interactions.

During a live stream, the tech billionaire said, "I think it may discover new technologies as soon as later this year. And I would be shocked if it has not done so next year. So I would expect Grok to literally discover new technologies that are actually useful no later than next year and maybe [the] end of this year."

The launch also follows recent controversy, where Grok faced immense criticism after sharing antisemitic responses on X.

Musk further received criticism over Ani, one of Grok’s earlier user modes, for featuring suggestive talk, sparking outrage from users concerned that children can still engage with the bot in “kids mode.”

