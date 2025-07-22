iOS 26 resolves annoying Messages issue with latest update

iOS 26 resolves annoying Messages issue with latest update
iOS 26 resolves annoying Messages issue with latest update

In iOS 26, Apple has brought a plethora of features for its Messages app, and this one in particular is expected to offer a more interactive and seamless user experience with message bubbles.

Once you click and hold on any message bubble, the latest "Select" option now appears alongside the familiar copy and reaction options, resolving one of Messages' most persistent frustrations, as reported by Macrumors.

The Select feature enables users to highlight particular portions of text within a message instead of copying the entire message.

Simply click and hold any message bubble, tap “Select” from the contextual menu, and then use the drag handles to highlight the text you want.

It works across all message types, including iMessages and text messages.

This is particularly useful when users want to send a lengthy message with specific details, such as restaurant recommendations, address, and more.

Users can now copy just the address for pasting into the Maps app.

It is said to be a significant enhancement as compared to the previous ones, where clicking "Copy" would grab a full message content, letting users to manually crop the unwanted details.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to launch the first public beta of iOS 26 in the near future, with a general launch expected in the fall.

Related
Read more : Sci-Tech

Microsoft warns governments of SharePoint server attacks

Microsoft warns governments of SharePoint server attacks
Microsoft issues alert of ‘active attack’ on server software used by government agencies and organisations

WhatsApp to launch Quick Recap feature soon: Report

WhatsApp to launch Quick Recap feature soon: Report
Quick Recap feature will enable users to summarise messages from five conversations at the same time

Google Messages receives numerous updates this July

Google Messages receives numerous updates this July
These are Messages features that Google have announced or have recently spotted in the wild by beta testers

Apple to improve iPhone 17 displays in THESE two ways

Apple to improve iPhone 17 displays in THESE two ways
iPhone 17 series it is likely to be powered by an Apple-designed modem chip, ensuring a powerful performance

Elon Musk announces Baby Grok, child-friendly AI chatbot

Elon Musk announces Baby Grok, child-friendly AI chatbot
Baby Grok is particularly tailored for children’s protection and educational interactions

Microsoft closes movie and TV store on Xbox and Windows

Microsoft closes movie and TV store on Xbox and Windows
Users can no longer be able to purchase the latest films or TV series on either platform from Microsoft store

Blackstone exits bid for TikTok US equity amid trade discussions

Blackstone exits bid for TikTok US equity amid trade discussions
Blackstone has reportedly withdrawn from a consortium bidding to invest in TikTok’s US operations

iPhone 17 Air to feature 2,800mAh battery capacity: Report

iPhone 17 Air to feature 2,800mAh battery capacity: Report
Apple is reportedly working on a dedicated battery case for the iPhone 17 Air