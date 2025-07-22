iOS 26 resolves annoying Messages issue with latest update

In iOS 26, Apple has brought a plethora of features for its Messages app, and this one in particular is expected to offer a more interactive and seamless user experience with message bubbles.
Once you click and hold on any message bubble, the latest "Select" option now appears alongside the familiar copy and reaction options, resolving one of Messages' most persistent frustrations, as reported by Macrumors.
The Select feature enables users to highlight particular portions of text within a message instead of copying the entire message.
Simply click and hold any message bubble, tap “Select” from the contextual menu, and then use the drag handles to highlight the text you want.
It works across all message types, including iMessages and text messages.
This is particularly useful when users want to send a lengthy message with specific details, such as restaurant recommendations, address, and more.
Users can now copy just the address for pasting into the Maps app.
It is said to be a significant enhancement as compared to the previous ones, where clicking "Copy" would grab a full message content, letting users to manually crop the unwanted details.
The Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to launch the first public beta of iOS 26 in the near future, with a general launch expected in the fall.