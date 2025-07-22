WhatsApp Windows replaces native app with web variant for beta testers

Meta is currently planning to drop its native WhatsApp Windows app to replace it with the WhatsApp Web client, wrapper variant.
This update comes a few months after launching a native iPad app.
WhatsApp’s latest beta variant on Windows includes significant tweaks, with the platform mentioning it has “updated how WhatsApp beta looks and works.”
WhatsApp for Windows switches to WhatsApp Web UI for beta testers
Testers updating to the recent WhatsApp Beta through the Microsoft Store are now being logged out and will soon receive the latest user interface, similar to WhatsApp Web.
This move marks the phase out of the native WhatsApp Windows app, replaced by a web-based version powered by Microsoft Edge WebView2
The update requires the latest variant of Microsoft Edge for appropriate functioning.
With this significant update, users can now access the Channels, and Communities and Status features have also been upgraded.
The instant-messaging app is now similar to the web variants and no longer features Windows design elements. However, it remains unclear if these updates are also for Mac.
Notably, this move follows with the company’s trend, as the Messenger Windows app was also superseded with a web variant.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp introduced a dedicated iPad app in the beginning of this year, particularly tailored for enlarged displays.