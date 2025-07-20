WhatsApp to launch Quick Recap feature soon: Report

WhatsApp launched the "Message Summaries" feature in June, allowing users to sumamrise unread messages in chats.

However, this feature only works with one chat at a time, so the instant messaging platform is reportedly gearing up to launch a feature, known as "Quick Recap." 

It will enable users to summarise messages from five conversations at the same time.

To use this feature, WhatsApp users are required to select the chats in the Chats tab, select the three-dotted menu icon in the top-right corner, and select "Quick Recap."

According to WABetaInfo, Quick Recap is integrated with Meta's Private Processing technology to provide message summaries, ensuring enhanced privacy.

Notably, Quick Recap is an optional feature, users can turn it off by default. Besides, chats protected by "Advanced chat privacy" can not be summarised by the recently launched feature.

This update will empower users to decide if, when, and how they want to use Quick Recap according to their choices, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience.

Availability

The feature is currently available in the beta version 2.25.21.12 of WhatsApp for Android; however, its broader launch is expected in the near future.

