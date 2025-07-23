Barack Obama fires back at Trump over 2016 election 'treason' allegations

Former President Barack Obama's office issued a rare rebuke of President Donald Trump after his allegation regarding 2016  elections. 

According to NBC, Former president on Tuesday fires back at Trump after he accused his predecessor of having committed "treason" and rigging the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Obama spokesperson Patrick Rodenbush said, "Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response."

"But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction," he added.

When reporters on Tuesday asked Trump about the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, he pivoted to what he called Obama's "criminality."

Trump said, “Look, he’s guilty. It’s not a question. This was treason. This was every word you can think of. They tried to steal the election. They tried to obfuscate the election.”

Trump was referring to claims made by National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe in social media posts and television appearances that they had found Obama administration officials manipulated intelligence and conspired to undermine the legitimacy of Trump’s electoral victory in 2016.

