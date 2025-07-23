Missing Wisconsin grad student Eliotte Heinz's search enters fourth day

The mother of missing 22-year-old girl, Eliotte Heinz, Wisconsin graduate student, stated that she is still hoping to get her daughter back as the search enters into a fourth day.

Eliotte Heinz went missing on early Sunday morning after exiting Broncos Bar in La Crosse around 2:30 a.m.

According to the security camera footage, he was last seen walking toward the apartment near the Mississippi River at about 3:30 a.m.

Eliotte was last spotted wearing a white T-shirt and jean shorts.

The girl’s mom revealed that her friend had found her cellphone; however, they couldn’t find any clue regarding her.

“Sunday morning, we tried to reach her, and we were unable to get a hold of her,” her mother said.

“We talk all the time. We talked to her that week. We were texting back and forth, but on Sunday morning when we couldn’t get a hold of her, we knew that something was going on,” she added.

Higher authorities are continuously searching for the girl, assessing security camera footage, and analysing digital activity.

Her family is currently devastated and pleading for assistance.

It is important to note that the area near the Mississippi River is considered a high-risk location; since 2006, the "River Watch" programme has aimed to stop alcohol-related drownings.

However, it remains unclear if the group was working that night, as school wasn’t holding classes that time.

La Crosse Police are proactively following tips and searching for the girl with several resources. 

