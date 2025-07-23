UK plans to introduce two-hour screen time limit, curfews for children

Social media limits for children are being planned by the government to tackle "compulsive" screen time.

The technology secretary Peter Kyle told Sky News that he was concerned about "the overall amount of time kids spend on these apps" as well as the content they see.

A two-hour cap per platform is being seriously considered after meetings with current and former employees of tech companies. A night-time or school-time curfew has also been discussed.

Children would be blocked from accessing apps such as TikTok or Snapchat once they have hit the limit, rather than just reminded of how long they have been scrolling, it is understood.

Kyle said, "I'll be making an announcement on these things in the near future. But I am looking very carefully about the overall time kids spend on these apps.

"I think some kids feel that sometimes there is so much compulsive behaviour with interaction with the apps they need some help just to take control of their online lives and those are things I'm looking at really carefully,” he added.

An announcement on screen time is expected this autumn.

