French president sues Candace Owens over shocking claims about first lady’s gender 

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron,have filed a defamation lawsuit in the US against Candace Owens, hitting back on her claims that France's first lady was born male.
The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday, July 23, stated that the right-wing influencer has created a lie-filled "campaign of global humiliation" and "relentless bullying" for the marketing of her podcast.
In the complaint, the Macrons said the lies included that Brigitte was born under the name Jean-Michel Trogneux, the actual name of her older brother.
"Every time the Macrons leave their home, they do so knowing that countless people have heard, and many believe, these vile fabrications," the complaint stated.
"It is invasive, dehumanising, and deeply unjust," it further read.
The 22-count complaint has eyes on an unspecified amount of compensatory and punitive damages.
Wednesday's lawsuit is a rare case of a world leader suing for defamation, as just days prior to this, President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against the publisher of The Wall Street Journal.
In such cases, public figures such as the Macrons and Trump must show that the defendants were engaged in "actual malice," meaning they knew what they published was false or had recklessly disregarded the truth.