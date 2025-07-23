Sinner gives second chance to fitness ccoach Ferrara after doping scandal

Sinner gives second chance to fitness ccoach Ferrara after doping scandal
Sinner gives second chance to fitness ccoach Ferrara after doping scandal

World No.1 Jannik Sinner is teaming up once again with Umberto Ferrara, the fitness coach he sacked in the summer of 2024 after it was revealed that the Italian had tested positive for doping, his management team announced on Wednesday.

According to Malay Mail, since the revelation of Sinner’s positive tests for the anabolic steroid clostebol, Sinner has constantly maintained his innocence, laying the blame squarely on his team.

Although he quickly dismissed Ferrara and his physiotherapist, Giacomo Naldi, after the revelation of his positive tests, Sinner still described the former as an “excellent coach” on the sidelines of the ATP Finals in Turin in November 2024.

His new management team Avima announced in a brief statement, “Jannik Sinner has reappointed Umberto Ferrara as his fitness coach with immediate effect. The decision has been made in alignment with Jannik’s management team as part of ongoing preparations for upcoming tournaments, including the Cincinnati Open and US Open.”

“Umberto has played an important role in Jannik’s development to date, and his return reflects a renewed focus on continuity and performance at the highest level,” it added.

Doping authorities accepted that it was accidental and imposed a three-month ban which Sinner served following his victory in the Australian Open in January.

Related
Read more : World

Newly uncovered Epstein photos shed light on close relationship with Trump

Newly uncovered Epstein photos shed light on close relationship with Trump
Exclusive photos expose close ties between Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump

Hershey shocks consumer by hiking chocolate prices

Hershey shocks consumer by hiking chocolate prices
The chocolate-giant has decided to increase chocolate prices for a shocking reason

US exits UNESCO again over 'divisive social and cultural causes’

US exits UNESCO again over 'divisive social and cultural causes’
US withdrawal from UNESCO sparks concerns over global cultural influence

US Justice Department seeks Ghislaine Maxwell's testimony in Epstein case

US Justice Department seeks Ghislaine Maxwell's testimony in Epstein case
Department of Justice to meet Ghislaine Maxwell amid growing pressure for Epstein transparency

Coca-Cola to roll out new cane sugar version after Trump push

Coca-Cola to roll out new cane sugar version after Trump push
Donald Trump urged Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in the United States instead of corn syrup

Meme-famous British F-35 fighter jet departs India after 5-week stay

Meme-famous British F-35 fighter jet departs India after 5-week stay
Stranded UK F-35 fighter jet finally takes off from India after repairs and meme frenzy

Hunter Biden breaks silence on Joe Biden's disastrous debate with Trump

Hunter Biden breaks silence on Joe Biden's disastrous debate with Trump
Hunter Biden reveals shocking reason behind Joe Biden's terrible presidential debate performance

Stolen 'Madonna and Child' painting returned to Italy after 50 years in UK home

Stolen 'Madonna and Child' painting returned to Italy after 50 years in UK home
The painting was created by Antonio Solaria, an Italian artist also known as Lo Zingaro