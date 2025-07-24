David Beckham shares sweet birthday post for father

David Beckham wished his father, David Edward Alan Beckham, a heartfelt 77th birthday.
Taking to his Instagram stories, the football legend shared some heartwarming pictures of Dad to wish him “Happy Birthday.”
In one of the recent pictures with his father, he wrote, “Love you, Dad.”
The president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF also shared throwback pictures with Dad with his football trophies. He also shared a picture from the past where he is playing snooker with Dad and wrote, “Still can’t beat me at pool though.”
The former English professional football player’s love for his parents is not hidden from the world. He preciously admitted that he worked hard through his career only to make his father proud.
The 50-year-old, once on a podcast series, This Life of Mine, revealed, “My dad never told me I'd done well really until my hundredth cap. That was the first time my dad turned around to me and said, 'You’ve made it, boy.’”
“It was the moment that we sat at dinner after I'd won my hundredth cap in Paris and he put his arm around me and said, 'You made it, boy,’” the Salford City co-owner added.
Furthermore, Beckham also credits his father’s tough approach for preparing him for football's highs and lows.