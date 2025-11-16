UFC 322 results: Makhachev continues record-breaking streak with dominant win

Islam Makhachev achieved the biggest victory of his career with remarkable performance at Madison Square Garden.
He dominated Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 to claim the UFC welterweight belt.
With this victory, the Russian now became only the 11th fighter ever in the UFC history to hold titles in two separate divisions.
Makhachev won the five-round fight at the UFC 322 clearly and convincingly with all three judges giving him the maximum score of 50-45.
His grappling skills were the key factor that allowed him to dominate every round and secure a historic victory.
After winning the match, Makhachev told the UFC website, "I feel amazing. I try to control my emotions but I am so happy."
He added, "Jack is one of the best in this game. We trained hard to prepare for him. It's why we made this easy, it's because we trained so hard for him."
Makhachev has won 16 fights in a row, tying him with UFC legend Anderson Silva for the longest winning streak in the UFC history.
His 16 winning streak includes wins over some of the best fighter in the world, including Alexander Volkanovski, Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker.
Additionally, he also set a new record in January at UFC 311 by successfully defending the lightweight title four times in row.