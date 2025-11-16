Benn ends 35-year wait for revenge with crushing victory over Eubank Jr

Sports

  • By Bushra Saleem
Conor Benn claimed revenge over Chris Eubank Jr in their highly anticipated rematch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

According to Al Jazeera, Benn dominated Eubank Jr for 12 rounds in their middleweight clash on Saturday to claim a unanimous decision victory, exacting revenge for his defeat in the pair’s first meeting in April.

Benn lost that fight after all three judges scored it 116-112 in favour of his opponent, but there was no doubting who won Saturday’s clash as the 29-year-old put on the most complete performance of his professional career over 36 minutes.

Benn floored Eubank Jr twice in the final round before celebrating wildly after the final bell.

The fight was the next part of a family feud that's lasted 35 years, with the two fighters' fathers, Chris and Nigel, having a bitter rivalry back in the 90s.

The result leaves the possibility of a third bout open, but after the fight, Benn immediately ruled out a trilogy.

"It's been some journey and I feel like this is the end of the Benn-Eubank saga," the winner told sports broadcaster DAZN.

“It's done and finished. It's over. This ends here. This wouldn't have been what it was without Chris and without our dads. This is generational. This is history. Credit to Chris. That's all I've got to say. Not bad for two silver spoon kids,” he added.

With the two boxers’ fathers engaging in a heated rivalry in the 1990s that echoed in their sons’ two 2025 clashes, Benn recorded his family’s first victory over the Eubanks and quickly drew a line under it, saying there would be no rematch.

