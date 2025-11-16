Sports

Ronaldo's reaction to first international red card revealed by Fernandes

Cristiano Ronaldo received his first-ever red card with Portugal during World Cup qualifier against Ireland

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Ronaldos reaction to first international red card revealed by Fernandes
Ronaldo's reaction to first international red card revealed by Fernandes

Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate has revealed his reaction to receiving his first-ever international red card with Portugal during World Cup qualifier.

According to World Soccer Talk, Portugal let the chance to secure their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 slip away after losing 2–0 to Ireland.

Ronaldo’s red card was a heavy blow for the team during the a major blow for the team that day and finally Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has shared his thoughts.

Fernandes said about Ronaldo during a press conference on Saturday, shared by Sportskeeda, “He knows it wasn’t something he wanted to do, but it happened, and he knows he made a mistake. It was a moment where Cris reacted in a way that cost him dearly.”

The Manchester United player then tried to play down the importance of the red card, at a time when many voices in Portugal were criticizing Cristiano.

“A red card is something normal in football. Even before the red card, we were already behind in the score. Obviously, that made things more difficult because we were only playing with ten men, and we didn’t have a player capable of scoring at any moment,” the midfielder explained.

Ronaldo is unquestionably Portugal’s biggest star, not only because of his historic achievements with the national team, of which he is the all-time leading scorer, but also because of his current form as CR7 leads the team’s scoring chart in the current qualifiers, with 5 goals in 5 matches.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Alcaraz, Sinner to clash in the last showdown of season at ATP Finals

Alcaraz, Sinner to clash in the last showdown of season at ATP Finals
Carlos Alcaraz leads 10-5 in head-to-head against Sinner heading into the ATP Finals

Kenny Easley, Pro Football Hall of Famer dies at 66

Kenny Easley, Pro Football Hall of Famer dies at 66
Kenny Easley was recently honoured as one of the Seahawks’ Top 50 players of all time

MLS, Apple announce major changes to streaming agreement

MLS, Apple announce major changes to streaming agreement
MLS and Apple have agreed to a revised media rights deal which includes higher payments

Jannik Sinner makes ATP Finals history with third consecutive championship spot

Jannik Sinner makes ATP Finals history with third consecutive championship spot
Jannik Sinner's win against De Minaur was his 30th consecutive victory in indoor hard courts

Joseph Parker breaks silence after positive cocaine test

Joseph Parker breaks silence after positive cocaine test
Joseph Parker could face a suspension of up to two years for failing the drug test

Alcaraz aims to break Australian Open title drought ahead of 2026 season

Alcaraz aims to break Australian Open title drought ahead of 2026 season
Carlos Alcaraz set to face Felix Auger-Aliassime in ATP Finals semifinals after retaining top spot

Messi to receive permanent tribute at Barcelona's Camp Nou, says president

Messi to receive permanent tribute at Barcelona's Camp Nou, says president
Lionel Messi to be honored with statue at renovated Camp Nou, celebrating Barcelona legacy

Felix Auger-Aliassime upsets Alexander Zverev, sets up Alcaraz showdown

Felix Auger-Aliassime upsets Alexander Zverev, sets up Alcaraz showdown
Canadian star Auger-Aliassime’s self-belief pays off as he reaches ATP Finals semifinals

Jannik Sinner continues dominant ATP Finals run with victory over Shelton

Jannik Sinner continues dominant ATP Finals run with victory over Shelton
Jannik Sinner has already taken the top spot in his group Bjorn Borg Group

Joseph Parker faces possible suspension after failing drug test

Joseph Parker faces possible suspension after failing drug test
Joseph Parker was heavyweight champion between 2016 and 2018

Lewis Hamilton issues strongly worded message as F1 season takes worrying turn

Lewis Hamilton issues strongly worded message as F1 season takes worrying turn
The British driver observed a devastating Brazilian Grand Prix weekend and shared a bold remark

Ohtani makes history with 4th MVP award after Dodgers' World Series win

Ohtani makes history with 4th MVP award after Dodgers' World Series win
The 'pride of Japan' has once again sparked celebration across the country with his history-making win