Ronaldo's reaction to first international red card revealed by Fernandes

Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate has revealed his reaction to receiving his first-ever international red card with Portugal during World Cup qualifier.
According to World Soccer Talk, Portugal let the chance to secure their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 slip away after losing 2–0 to Ireland.
Ronaldo’s red card was a heavy blow for the team during the a major blow for the team that day and finally Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has shared his thoughts.
Fernandes said about Ronaldo during a press conference on Saturday, shared by Sportskeeda, “He knows it wasn’t something he wanted to do, but it happened, and he knows he made a mistake. It was a moment where Cris reacted in a way that cost him dearly.”
The Manchester United player then tried to play down the importance of the red card, at a time when many voices in Portugal were criticizing Cristiano.
“A red card is something normal in football. Even before the red card, we were already behind in the score. Obviously, that made things more difficult because we were only playing with ten men, and we didn’t have a player capable of scoring at any moment,” the midfielder explained.
Ronaldo is unquestionably Portugal’s biggest star, not only because of his historic achievements with the national team, of which he is the all-time leading scorer, but also because of his current form as CR7 leads the team’s scoring chart in the current qualifiers, with 5 goals in 5 matches.