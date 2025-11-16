Sports

Alcaraz, Sinner to clash in the last showdown of season at ATP Finals

  • By Bushra Saleem
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have been playing each other nearly all year for the biggest titles in tennis. Add one more important trophy that they will vie for at the ATP Finals.

According to NTD, the top-ranked Alcaraz beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6–2, 6–4 and No. 2 Sinner defeated Alex de Minaur 7–5, 6–2 before his Italian home crowd in the semifinals on Saturday to set up another meeting between the two players who have distanced themselves from the rest of the field.

“I expect at least three to four people in the crowd cheering for me,” Alcaraz said with a smile. “It’s going to be really difficult. I’m just really happy to see Jannik in another final. Every time we face each other in a final we raise our level to the top.”

Alcaraz already secured the year-ending No. 1 ranking but will be contesting his first final at the event for the year’s top eight players.

“The No. 1 means that I’ve been playing really good during the whole season, (on all) surfaces. He’s playing the best on indoor courts. We’re playing in front of his home crowd. I would say he’s the favorite,” world No.1 added. 

Sinner will be playing in his third consecutive final in Turin and aiming for his second consecutive trophy. 

The Italian has not dropped a set at the finals since getting beaten by Novak Djokovic in the 2023 championship match, a run of 18 consecutive sets.

“These are matches I look forward to,” Sinner said. “Also to see for me where my level really is but at the same time it’s great before the off-season to have this matchup … of course, I feel comfortable on an indoor hard court.”

Sinner and Alcaraz have met in the last three Grand Slam finals: Alcaraz beat Sinner in a fifth-set tiebreaker to win the French Open; Sinner gained a measure of revenge by beating Alcaraz for the Wimbledon trophy, then Alcaraz again came out on top at the US Open.

