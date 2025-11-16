Ronaldo sends strong message to Portugal teammates ahead of Armenia clash

Cristiano Ronaldo sent a strong message to his Portugal teammates ahead of their clash against Armenia.
Will Cristiano Ronaldo play tonight?
Ronaldo has been sent home from international duty following his red card against Ireland at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.
During the match, the Portuguese star was given a straight red card in the 59th minute for elbowing Irish defender Dara O'Shea.
As a result he is suspended and cannot play in Portugal's match against Armenia today.
Ronaldo, on Sunday, November 16 took to his Instagram account to boost his teammates' confidence ahead of their crucial match.
CR7 wrote, "Go team! All together today and forever! For Portugal and for our flag!"
In Ronaldo's absence, Goncalo Ramos is expected to take the main striker role for Portugal against Armenia.
Although, Portugal had a chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in their previous match against Ireland, they lost 2-0 which now puts their direct qualification at risk and they will only reach the next World Cup if they beat Armenia.
Since straight red cards in international matches carry two-game ban, Ronaldo would also miss Portugal's first game in the 2026 World Cup if they qualify.