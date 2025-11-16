Sports

Ronaldo sends strong message to Portugal teammates ahead of Armenia clash

Cristiano Ronaldo has been sent home from international duty following his red card against Ireland

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Cristiano Ronaldo sends strong message to Portugal ahead of Armenia clash
Cristiano Ronaldo sends strong message to Portugal ahead of Armenia clash

Cristiano Ronaldo sent a strong message to his Portugal teammates ahead of their clash against Armenia.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play tonight?

Ronaldo has been sent home from international duty following his red card against Ireland at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

During the match, the Portuguese star was given a straight red card in the 59th minute for elbowing Irish defender Dara O'Shea.

As a result he is suspended and cannot play in Portugal's match against Armenia today.

Ronaldo, on Sunday, November 16 took to his Instagram account to boost his teammates' confidence ahead of their crucial match.

Ronaldo sends strong message to Portugal teammates ahead of Armenia clash

CR7 wrote, "Go team! All together today and forever! For Portugal and for our flag!"

In Ronaldo's absence, Goncalo Ramos is expected to take the main striker role for Portugal against Armenia.

Although, Portugal had a chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in their previous match against Ireland, they lost 2-0 which now puts their direct qualification at risk and they will only reach the next World Cup if they beat Armenia.

Since straight red cards in international matches carry two-game ban, Ronaldo would also miss Portugal's first game in the 2026 World Cup if they qualify.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

UFC 322 results: Makhachev continues record-breaking streak with dominant win

UFC 322 results: Makhachev continues record-breaking streak with dominant win
Islam Makhachev dominated Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 to claim the UFC welterweight belt

Benn ends 35-year wait for revenge with crushing victory over Eubank Jr

Benn ends 35-year wait for revenge with crushing victory over Eubank Jr
Conor Benn dominates Chris Eubank Jr, claims unanimous decision victory in middleweight clash

Ronaldo's reaction to first international red card revealed by Fernandes

Ronaldo's reaction to first international red card revealed by Fernandes
Cristiano Ronaldo received his first-ever red card with Portugal during World Cup qualifier against Ireland

Alcaraz, Sinner to clash in the last showdown of season at ATP Finals

Alcaraz, Sinner to clash in the last showdown of season at ATP Finals
Carlos Alcaraz leads 10-5 in head-to-head against Sinner heading into the ATP Finals

Kenny Easley, Pro Football Hall of Famer dies at 66

Kenny Easley, Pro Football Hall of Famer dies at 66
Kenny Easley was recently honoured as one of the Seahawks’ Top 50 players of all time

MLS, Apple announce major changes to streaming agreement

MLS, Apple announce major changes to streaming agreement
MLS and Apple have agreed to a revised media rights deal which includes higher payments

Jannik Sinner makes ATP Finals history with third consecutive championship spot

Jannik Sinner makes ATP Finals history with third consecutive championship spot
Jannik Sinner's win against De Minaur was his 30th consecutive victory in indoor hard courts

Joseph Parker breaks silence after positive cocaine test

Joseph Parker breaks silence after positive cocaine test
Joseph Parker could face a suspension of up to two years for failing the drug test

Alcaraz aims to break Australian Open title drought ahead of 2026 season

Alcaraz aims to break Australian Open title drought ahead of 2026 season
Carlos Alcaraz set to face Felix Auger-Aliassime in ATP Finals semifinals after retaining top spot

Messi to receive permanent tribute at Barcelona's Camp Nou, says president

Messi to receive permanent tribute at Barcelona's Camp Nou, says president
Lionel Messi to be honored with statue at renovated Camp Nou, celebrating Barcelona legacy

Felix Auger-Aliassime upsets Alexander Zverev, sets up Alcaraz showdown

Felix Auger-Aliassime upsets Alexander Zverev, sets up Alcaraz showdown
Canadian star Auger-Aliassime’s self-belief pays off as he reaches ATP Finals semifinals

Jannik Sinner continues dominant ATP Finals run with victory over Shelton

Jannik Sinner continues dominant ATP Finals run with victory over Shelton
Jannik Sinner has already taken the top spot in his group Bjorn Borg Group