Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's delay in big Hollywood project rings alarms

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's big Hollywood project may never be a reality as delay in pre-production persists.
As reported by Page Six, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming film, Meet Me at the Lake, which the couple announced in 2023, has sparked frenzy with constant delay in casting and direction.
As confirmed by a Hollywood source, Archewell productions has yet to hire a director and cast actors for the film despite their multi-billion deal with Netflix coming to an end in September.
The insider explained, "when you make something for Netflix, it takes a long time for it to actually hit the streamer — there is so much to do in post production, to make sure it’s ready for every country."
"If the deal is up this year, then when is this film going to be made?” they asked.
According to the insider, the couple's documentary set in Africa — might also be on the back burner.
However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rep has yet to comment on the rumours.