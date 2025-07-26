Prince William 'frustrated' over Beatrice, Eugenie and Zara’s royal sideline

Prince William reportedly views the lack of official royal roles for Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Zara Tindall as a "missed opportunity," amid ongoing discussions about the future of the slimmed-down monarchy.

It is reported that the Prince of Wales is committed to promoting his royal cousins, Princess Anne’s daughter and the Yorks sisters, when he gets the throne.

As per Radaronline, a source shared, "William has noticed how engaged and loyal his cousins are.”

The insider said, "He's open to the idea of expanding their public roles, especially in areas like youth, health, and sports."

Previously, a royal commentator Richard Eden said, "Although Prince William still believes in a 'slimmed-down monarchy,' he is increasingly aware of the hard work of his extended family."

William also opened up about how he wanted to make a "tangible impact" with his royal work, as opposed to focusing on the more ceremonial engagements.

Consequently, William plans to take a less rigid approach to streamlining the monarchy than King Charles, 76.

The Prince of Wales is eager on having an extended number of Royal Family members carrying out duties, especially amid the absences of key royal members like Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.

