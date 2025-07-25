Kate Middleton's brother shares sweet glimpse into his 'family tour' in France

Kate Middleton's brother, James Middleton has shared sweet glimpses into his “family tour” in France.

On Thursday, July 24, the 37-year-old brother of the Princess of Wales took to the Instagram account for his dog food brand, James & Ella, to share a sweet photo of his loved ones.

The image featured two of James's dogs, Mabel and Isla, who can be seen sitting on part of the road used for the Tour de France.

"Allez, allez! Hiking stage 18 of the Tour de France on our family Tour of France. We are about 1km from the summit of the Col de la Loze in Courchevel, where the riders are going through today. Mabel and Isla didn’t even break a sweat,” he wrote in the caption.

He further added, “If you're curious about cycling with your dog, a while back I wrote a blog about it. Funny enough, it has quietly become one of the internet's most-read on the topic. I've put the link back up in our bio!”

The father-of-one is a doting dog dad and has been open about his love for his dogs. In 2024, he wrote a memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, which is about his black cocker spaniel.

James Middleton is Kate Middleton's youngest sibling and only brother. 

