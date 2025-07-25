Princess Ingrid issues personal message as she begins exciting new journey

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is set to begin an exciting new journey.
On the official Instagram account of the Norwegian Royal Family on Friday, July 25, the elder daughter of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit penned a personal message as she excitedly updated fans about a big news.
"Princess Ingrid Alexandra in Sydney," read the caption.
In her special message, the future queen of Norway shared that she is going to start her education at the University of Sydney in Australia.
Issuing a personal note, Ingrid wrote, "I'm looking forward to starting my studies at the University of Sydney. It will be exciting to become a student, and I'm looking forward to gaining new perspectives on both European and international politics."
"I'm sure that I will learn a lot, says the princess who is in Australia and ready to start studies at the University of Sydney," she added.
Accompanying the sweet message was a four-photo carousel featuring the beautiful Princess beaming at the camera.
In the snaps, Princess Ingrid was seen rocking a navy blue shirt with jeans, while her blonde-brown hair cascaded over her shoulders.
To complement her look, the gorgeous Royal wore statement hoop earrings, white shoes and carried a crossbody bag.
Princess Ingrid Alexandra is second in line to the Norwegian throne, behind her father, Crown Prince Haakon..