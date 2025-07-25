Here’s how Netflix is ‘treating’ Meghan, Harry as their deal nears its end

A new report has emerged about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s multi-million-dollar contract with Netflix as the 5-year deal nears its end.
According to a leading brand expert, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being treated like “the biggest stars” on the streaming giant.
"The first look deal is something that many channels offer the biggest stars and I’m sure Netflix won't want to lose their relationship with the pair as they have brought viewers, subscribers and column inches to the platform,” Nick Ede told Hello.
He further added, "Although some of their shows have failed to ignite the interest they originally had, they are still box office when it comes to publicity."
The "first look" deal means that Netflix will have the opportunity to snap up any future projects the Sussexes produce ahead of rival streaming platforms.
In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a lucrative deal with the streaming giant after stepping down as working members of the Royal Family.
During the five-year Netflix contract, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has released many shows including, Harry & Meghan, Heart of Invictus, Polo and With, Love Meghan.
Meghan Markle's second season of her lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, will still be released on Netflix later this year.