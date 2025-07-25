Queen Camilla reveals 'best therapy in world' during Sandringham Flower Show 

Queen Camilla has revealed "one of the best therapies in the world" during her latest appearance at Sandringham Flower Show.
Accompanied by King Charles, the 78-year-old Queen consort of the United Kingdom made a delightful visit to the prestigious royal event.
During her royal visit to Clarence House in London on Wednesday, July 23, she candidly disclosed that she also has her private country abode.
To spend some quality time in the country abode, she tends to enjoy a few days away from her tiring royal responsibilities.
She further spoke of her favourite hobbies, in which gardening and maintaining different kinds of flowers were top of the list.
According to media reports, Her Majesty often visited her private Ray Mill House in Wiltshire to spend her time gardening.
Queen was initially brought to her private Ray Mill House after she parted ways with her first ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, in 1996.
Speaking about her passion for horticulture and cultivation, Camilla confirmed, "Yes, I do enjoy it. I’m very proud of my veg," before declaring it the world’s best therapy session.
It is important to note that Queen Camilla attended the 2025 Sandringham Flower Show after celebrating her milestone birthday with her husband, King Charles.