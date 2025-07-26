Mike Tindall reveals Royal Family's fun activity after his painful injury 

Mike Tindall detailed the British Royal Family's fun-filled hobby that brought them closer than ever!
The 46-year-old English former rugby union player, who is set to celebrate his 14th wedding anniversary next week with his wife Zara Tindall, has opened up about his close bond with his royal in-laws.
In a relaxed conversation with Wayne Riley on his podcast, Sky Sports Golf's A Round with Radar, Tindall explained, "As a family, they’re very sport-loving."
"With Princess Anne being the patron of Scottish rugby now as well and the Prince and Princess of Wales being England patrons and Wales respectively," the father-of-three added.
Tindall additionally remarked that he finds himself "very fortunate" as the entire Royal Family, especially the Prince and Princess of Wales, have a keen interest and knowledge about rugby.
He further gushed about the future king and Queen, saying, "It's a journey you never plan for, but they were just so good and so open."
The athlete became part of the Royal Family when he tied the knot with Princess Anne’s only daughter, Zara Tindall, on July 30th 2011.
Her Royal Highness and her British equestrian daughter have also found common ground with the sportsman through their mutual love of sport.
This update was followed by a photo of Mike Tindall's injured face on his official Instagram account on Thursday, July 24th.
The picture was taken on the round after witnessing an exciting match against the Classic Wallabies in Australia, earlier this week.
However, he has not shared additional details about his painful injury.