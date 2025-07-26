Mike Tindall reveals Royal Family's fun activity after his painful injury

Mike Tindall reveals Royal Family's fun activity after his painful injury 

Mike Tindall detailed the British Royal Family's fun-filled hobby that brought them closer than ever!

The 46-year-old English former rugby union player, who is set to celebrate his 14th wedding anniversary next week with his wife Zara Tindall, has opened up about his close bond with his royal in-laws.

In a relaxed conversation with Wayne Riley on his podcast, Sky Sports Golf's A Round with Radar, Tindall explained, "As a family, they’re very sport-loving."

P.C: GB News
P.C: GB News 

"With Princess Anne being the patron of Scottish rugby now as well and the Prince and Princess of Wales being England patrons and Wales respectively," the father-of-three added.

Tindall additionally remarked that he finds himself "very fortunate" as the entire Royal Family, especially the Prince and Princess of Wales, have a keen interest and knowledge about rugby.

He further gushed about the future king and Queen, saying, "It's a journey you never plan for, but they were just so good and so open."

The athlete became part of the Royal Family when he tied the knot with Princess Anne’s only daughter, Zara Tindall, on July 30th 2011.

Her Royal Highness and her British equestrian daughter have also found common ground with the sportsman through their mutual love of sport.

This update was followed by a photo of Mike Tindall's injured face on his official Instagram account on Thursday, July 24th.

The picture was taken on the round after witnessing an exciting match against the Classic Wallabies in Australia, earlier this week.

However, he has not shared additional details about his painful injury.   

Related
Read more : Royal

Princess Ingrid issues personal message as she begins exciting new journey

Princess Ingrid issues personal message as she begins exciting new journey
Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit's daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, releases delightful post to share major life update

Inside King Frederik and Queen Mary’s private holiday abroad

Inside King Frederik and Queen Mary’s private holiday abroad
The Danish Monarch and the Queen Consort have taken a brief step back from their royal responsibilities

Mike Tindall suffers face injury at exciting event in Australia

Mike Tindall suffers face injury at exciting event in Australia
Zara Tindall's husband Mike Tindall gets injured just days before their 14th anniversary

Kate Middleton's brother shares sweet glimpse into his 'family tour' in France

Kate Middleton's brother shares sweet glimpse into his 'family tour' in France
James is the youngest of the three Middleton children and the only brother of Kate and Pippa

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's delay in big Hollywood project rings alarms

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's delay in big Hollywood project rings alarms
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spark uncertainty on upcoming project as delay in casting and direction persists

Queen Camilla reveals 'best therapy in world' during Sandringham Flower Show

Queen Camilla reveals 'best therapy in world' during Sandringham Flower Show
Her Majesty made poised appearance at Sandringham Flower Show in London earlier this week

10 most eligible single Royals waiting for their happily ever after

10 most eligible single Royals waiting for their happily ever after
Spain’s Princess Leonor to Denmark’s Prince Christian, 10 Royal bachelors and bachelorettes whose love stories are yet to be written

King Charles’ new photo paints strong picture of ailing monarch

King Charles’ new photo paints strong picture of ailing monarch
King Charles III radiates glow in newly released portrait by the Royal Collection Trust