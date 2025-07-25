Duke of Gloucester wears white lab coat during recent visit

The Duke of Gloucester, Prince Richard, has donned a white lab coat to make a significant visit to the University of Oxford for a special purpose.

On Thursday, July 24, His Royal Highness stepped out to tour two of the university’s leading medical research centres, the Clinical BioManufacturing Facility and the laboratories of the Oxford Vaccine Group (OVG) and Pandemic Sciences Institute (PSI), located on the University’s Old Road Campus.

King Charles’ cousin was welcomed by Lord-Lieutenant of Oxfordshire, Mrs Marjorie Glasgow, and hosted by Professor Irene Tracey, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford.

“We were honoured to welcome His Royal Highness to Oxford today. His visit shines a light on the extraordinary work taking place across our laboratories and celebrates the people behind these efforts, including the young scientists shaping the future of medicine," Irene said.

During the visit, the prince was given a demonstration of sterile vial filling by Apprentice Technician Scientist Emilia Reyes Pabon.

“It was great to be able to show His Royal Highness the unique capabilities of the CBF, which were so important in making vaccines during the COVID pandemic,” Emilia expressed.

The Duke of Gloucester's visit highlights Oxford’s continued leadership in biomedical research and innovation.

Born on August 26, 1944, Prince Richard is the second son of the late Duke of Gloucester and the late Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester.

