Inside King Frederik and Queen Mary’s private holiday abroad

King Frederik and Queen Mary’s low-key getaway has finally been uncovered, with the royal couple quietly enjoying a private retreat abroad — far from the spotlight.

The Danish Monarch and the Queen Consort have taken a brief step back from their royal responsibilities this month.

Queen Margrethe and Crown Prince Christian have assumed regent duties in his absence, indicating that the King has been abroad.

Amid their summer break, Frederik made two appearances at Wimbledon in London this month but the king has not been seen publicly since 7 July.

While it's not uncommon for Mary to spend her leisure time in her native Tasmania as the sources suggested that this year’s escape kept the couple within European borders.

As per Her og Nu, the king and queen spent some time at the Danish royal family's French abode, Château de Cayx in Cahors, with their youngest children, 14-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Although King Frederik and Queen Mary returned home on 21 July, they have remained out of the public eye. 

The pair are expected to head to Gråsten Palace, their summer retreat, on 28 July.

Currently residing at Château de Cayx, Prince Joachim and Princess Marie made the journey from their U.S. base in Washington D.C., where he holds a diplomatic post.

