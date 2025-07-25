Mike Tindall suffers face injury at exciting event in Australia

Mike Tindall suffers face injury at exciting event in Australia


Mike Tindall has suffered a facial injury shortly after returning to rugby pitch in Australia.

Zara Tindall's reposted a photo of his bloodied face on his official account on Thursday, July 24.

The photo, originally shared on Mike's podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby's official page shows him striking a grumpy pose with a deep bruise on his bloody cheek after an exciting match against the Classic Wallabies. 

Mike, who is a former professional rugby player donned a number 13 jersey.

Mike Tindall suffers face injury at exciting event in Australia

"Tins wearing 13, humanity restored. Solid effort from the chief last night against the Classic Wallabies," read the caption alongside Mike's photo.

This concerning update from Princess Anne's son-in-law comes just 5 days before his 14th wedding anniversary with wife, Zara.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall tied the knot in 2011 and share three kids, two daughters Mia and Lena and a son, Lucas.

The couple also marked their attendance at the State of Origin rugby league decider in Sydney earlier this month.

As a guest of former Queensland fullback Billy Slater and Nicole Rose for the match, Zara and Mike experienced Queensland's commanding 24-12 victory over New South Wales.

Related
Read more : Royal

10 most eligible single Royals waiting for their happily ever after

10 most eligible single Royals waiting for their happily ever after
Spain’s Princess Leonor to Denmark’s Prince Christian, 10 Royal bachelors and bachelorettes whose love stories are yet to be written

King Charles’ new photo paints strong picture of ailing monarch

King Charles’ new photo paints strong picture of ailing monarch
King Charles III radiates glow in newly released portrait by the Royal Collection Trust

Lady Kitty Spencer receives adorable gift from daughter on special occasion

Lady Kitty Spencer receives adorable gift from daughter on special occasion
Lady Kitty Spencer’s major milestone was made even sweeter by her daughter, Athena’s thoughtful gift

Earl Spencer reflects on family estate amid girlfriend, ex-wife's fallout

Earl Spencer reflects on family estate amid girlfriend, ex-wife's fallout
Late Princess Diana's younger brother highlighted family legacy on Instagram

Spanish Royals reveal sweet glimpses of Leonor, Sofía's Sant Martí Vell visit

Spanish Royals reveal sweet glimpses of Leonor, Sofía's Sant Martí Vell visit
Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía undertook a series of engagement during their delightful visit to Sant Martí Vell

Prince Andrew’s anxiety ‘grows’ as Jeffery Epstein’s case takes fresh turn

Prince Andrew’s anxiety ‘grows’ as Jeffery Epstein’s case takes fresh turn
The Duke of York landed in new trouble regarding his long-running Jeffery Epstein case

Princess Anne's sweet gesture at Hindu temple visit sets example for royals

Princess Anne's sweet gesture at Hindu temple visit sets example for royals
Princess Anne's heartwarming gesture during royal visit to Hindu temple wins hearts

Queen Camilla, Princess Kate unable to step in as Anne left frustrated with William

Queen Camilla, Princess Kate unable to step in as Anne left frustrated with William
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla are currently unable to step in royal duties amid family tension