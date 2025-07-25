Mike Tindall suffers face injury at exciting event in Australia

Mike Tindall has suffered a facial injury shortly after returning to rugby pitch in Australia.
Zara Tindall's reposted a photo of his bloodied face on his official account on Thursday, July 24.
The photo, originally shared on Mike's podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby's official page shows him striking a grumpy pose with a deep bruise on his bloody cheek after an exciting match against the Classic Wallabies.
Mike, who is a former professional rugby player donned a number 13 jersey.
"Tins wearing 13, humanity restored. Solid effort from the chief last night against the Classic Wallabies," read the caption alongside Mike's photo.
This concerning update from Princess Anne's son-in-law comes just 5 days before his 14th wedding anniversary with wife, Zara.
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall tied the knot in 2011 and share three kids, two daughters Mia and Lena and a son, Lucas.
The couple also marked their attendance at the State of Origin rugby league decider in Sydney earlier this month.
As a guest of former Queensland fullback Billy Slater and Nicole Rose for the match, Zara and Mike experienced Queensland's commanding 24-12 victory over New South Wales.