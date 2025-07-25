Coldplay hug scandal: Kristin Cabot exits Astronomer days after CEO’s resignation

Kristin Cabot, a woman who became viral after she was shown hugging Astronomer's former CEO, Andy Byron during a Coldplay concert has quite her job.
During the awkward moment, Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin pointed out Byron and Cabot when he saw them on jumbotron and said, "Oh look at these two!" which makes the situation even more public and noticeable.
Shortly after this, they both turned around, trying to hide as Chris jokingly added, "Oh what? Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy."
Afterwards, the video spread like wildfire online and people are not only talking about it but some users are even jokingly recreating the pose.
In a statement, the tech company confirmed that Cabot has resigned from her role as Chief People Officer.
This comes after the company's CEO had already stepped down from his role few days earlier.
Afterwards, the new interim CEO of the tech company Pete Dejoy announced his new role on LinkedIn where he seemed amused about the unusual situation that led to his promotion.
Announcing his new role, Dejoy wrote, 'I’m stepping into this role with a wholehearted commitment to taking care of our people and delivering for our customers."
Dejoy further wrote, "The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name."
On top of that, public record show that both Byron and Cabot are married but they don't live at the same addresses as their spouses.