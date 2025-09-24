Dallas ICE shooting kills two, suspect dead from self-inflicted wound

Dallas ICE shooting has killed two people and injured one while the suspect died from self-inflicted wound.
According to NBC News, ICE spokesperson while confirming the deaths on Wednesday morning added that no victims are ICE detainees and no ICE officers were hurt in the shooting.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that the suspected shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting at least three people while ICE spokesperson added that the shooter fired multiple rounds from a roof or an elevated position down into the field office’s sally port.
Gov. Greg Abbott responded to the Wednesday morning shooting on X, stating that Texas "fully supports ICE" and noted that the "Texas Dept. of Public Safety & Texas National Guard work closely with ICE."
Abbott wrote, “This assassination will NOT slow our arrest, detention, & deportation of illegal immigrants. We will work with ICE & the Dallas Police Dept. to get to the bottom of the assassin’s motive."
The motive behind the shooting, or what the shooter was targeting, is not immediately clear.