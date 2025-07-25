iOS 26: Apple rolls out first public beta with cutting-edge AI features

In a significant move, Apple has officially launched the first public beta of its highly anticipated mobile operating system, iOS 26.

The recently launched update comes with an advanced “Liquid Glass” user interface (UI) and other enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) features.

It is pertinent to mention that the full public rollout is expected in the near future.

The most important update in iOS 26 is the launch of the Liquid Glass design, bringing the biggest visual update since iOS 7.

This latest interface comes with a more transparent, enhanced look to several UI elements, including navigation controls, on-screen components, and more.

Liquid Glass is applied system-wide, offering an improved app appearance such as Camera, Safari, Lock Screen, and more.

One of the best design updates is the redesigned Lock Screen for both iPhone and iPad, featuring a dynamic 3D photo effect.

Apple users can apply the latest transparent look to their app icons, highlighting the glass-like aesthetic.

iOS 26 comes with a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge AI-related features, including AI-driven suggestions for polls in the Messages app, an enhanced Visual Intelligence tool, and more.

In addition to the iOS 26, the Cupertino-based tech giant has introduced beta variants of iPadOS 26, tvOS 26, all of which integrate the Liquid Glass design language.

