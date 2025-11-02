Sam Altman defends OpenAI’s $1.4T investment, predicts $100B revenue by 2027

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has caused frenzy among AI users by claiming the company’s revenue is already well above the broadly cited $13 billion annual estimate and could reach a surprising $100 billion by 2027.
While conversing on the Bg2 Pod with Altimeter Capital founder Brad Gerstner, the ChatGPT manufacturer’s CEO defended OpenAI’s ambitious $1.4 trillion infrastructure investment, insisting that the company’s financial growth completely justifies it, saying “We’re doing well—more revenue than that,” he stated, acknowledging doubts about the $13 billion figure.
Altman underscored OpenAI’s exponential revenue growth, indicating that its ChatGPT and AI cloud services could lead the entire AI landscape.
Furthermore, he pointed to the forthcoming consumer AI devices as another major revenue driver and mentioned that AI capable of automating scientific work could add greater value.
He jokingly encouraged skeptics to “short the stock” and “get burned” once OpenAI goes public, though he admitted that he’s “not well-suited” to lead a public company.
Gerstner suggested OpenAI may exceed $100 billion in annual revenue within two-three years, but Altman confidently replied, “How about ’27?”
Altman’s bold predictions of the company’s strategy have gained significantly traction, sending fans and investors buzzing about OpenAI’s potential to reshape the AI and tech landscape.