Sci-Tech

Sam Altman defends OpenAI’s $1.4T investment, predicts $100B revenue by 2027

Sam Altman underscored OpenAI’s exponential revenue growth, indicating that its ChatGPT and AI cloud services could propel

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Sam Altman defends OpenAI’s $1.4T investment, predicts $100B revenue by 2027
Sam Altman defends OpenAI’s $1.4T investment, predicts $100B revenue by 2027

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has caused frenzy among AI users by claiming the company’s revenue is already well above the broadly cited $13 billion annual estimate and could reach a surprising $100 billion by 2027.

While conversing on the Bg2 Pod with Altimeter Capital founder Brad Gerstner, the ChatGPT manufacturer’s CEO defended OpenAI’s ambitious $1.4 trillion infrastructure investment, insisting that the company’s financial growth completely justifies it, saying “We’re doing well—more revenue than that,” he stated, acknowledging doubts about the $13 billion figure.

Altman underscored OpenAI’s exponential revenue growth, indicating that its ChatGPT and AI cloud services could lead the entire AI landscape.

Furthermore, he pointed to the forthcoming consumer AI devices as another major revenue driver and mentioned that AI capable of automating scientific work could add greater value.

He jokingly encouraged skeptics to “short the stock” and “get burned” once OpenAI goes public, though he admitted that he’s “not well-suited” to lead a public company.

Gerstner suggested OpenAI may exceed $100 billion in annual revenue within two-three years, but Altman confidently replied, “How about ’27?”

Altman’s bold predictions of the company’s strategy have gained significantly traction, sending fans and investors buzzing about OpenAI’s potential to reshape the AI and tech landscape.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Google and Disney fued disrupt ESPN on YouTube TV

Google and Disney fued disrupt ESPN on YouTube TV
Disney has enlisted ESPN personalities, including Stephen A. Smith, Mike Greenberg, and Scott Van Pelt to foster its message

Bluesky reaches 40 million users, announces ‘dislikes’ beta

Bluesky reaches 40 million users, announces ‘dislikes’ beta
Bluesky is also experimenting with ranking systems, design updates, and feedback tools

Samsung to build 'AI Megafactory' using 50,000 Nvidia GPUs

Samsung to build 'AI Megafactory' using 50,000 Nvidia GPUs
Samsung will use Nvidia’s Omniverse simulation software and GPUs to integrate in its native AI-powered models for devices

Zuckerberg shows off Roman Halloween look while ‘messaging for Mars’

Zuckerberg shows off Roman Halloween look while ‘messaging for Mars’
Mark Zuckerberg reveals what happened when he finally got to pick the Halloween theme

OpenAI upgrades Sora app with multiple engaging features

OpenAI upgrades Sora app with multiple engaging features
OpenAI has also launched Leaderboards to boost social engagement

Apple reports record Q4 earnings amid strong iPhone 17 demand

Apple reports record Q4 earnings amid strong iPhone 17 demand
The iPhone revenue totaled $49.03 billion, which is less than the expected figure of $49.3 billion

WhatsApp rolls out game-changing feature for channel admins

WhatsApp rolls out game-changing feature for channel admins
WhatsApp is adding new features to make channels more engaging and interactive

Canva releases own design model, brings several AI features to platform

Canva releases own design model, brings several AI features to platform
Canva has also launched Canva Grow, an all-in-one marketing platform that is a perfect combination of analytics, creation

YouTube TV viewers to lose Disney, ESPN channels amid contract dispute

YouTube TV viewers to lose Disney, ESPN channels amid contract dispute
Disney content to go dark on YouTube TV as both companies failed to reach an agreement on contract expiration

Threads now allows users to approve and filter their replies

Threads now allows users to approve and filter their replies
Threads has also rolled out new Activity feed filters that make it easier to view replies from people you follow or those that include mentions

WhatsApp brings Passkeys support for easier access to encrypted backups

WhatsApp brings Passkeys support for easier access to encrypted backups
Users can retrieve their data or access WhatsApp’s backup after losing their device by using different methods with this update

Microsoft services restores after widespread outage affecting millions of users

Microsoft services restores after widespread outage affecting millions of users
Major Microsoft error caused AFD nodes to fail, impacting several apps, including Microsoft 365, Xbox Live, Heathrow Airport, more