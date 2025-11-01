Sci-Tech

Google and Disney fued disrupt ESPN on YouTube TV

Disney has enlisted ESPN personalities, including Stephen A. Smith, Mike Greenberg, and Scott Van Pelt to foster its message

  By Syeda Fazeelat
Google and Disney fued disrupt ESPN on YouTube TV
Google and Disney fued disrupt ESPN on YouTube TV

In an intensifying feud between Google and Disney, one side holds a unique advantage, Disney’s celebirty influence.

According to AwfulAnnouncing.com, Disney has enlisted ESPN personalities, including Stephen A. Smith, Mike Greenberg, and Scott Van Pelt to foster its message on social media.

The trio has urged all the viewers to visit KeepMyNetworks.com and pressure YouTube over a carriage dispute that disrupted ESPN and ABC broadcasts.

The site provides guidance for users to directly lodge complaints to YouTube and explore other TV providers, mirroring Disney’s corporate stance.

For these celebrities, this step comes as a balancing way to support their employees and protect their personal brands at the same time.

Supporting a billion-dollar company in public can spark outrage among fans who feel like they’re just being caught in the middle of a fight between the giants.

It is important to note that this isn’t the first time Disney has used this strategy. The same trio promoted similar messages in 2024 during Disney’s feud with DirecTV.

Meanwhile, affected viewers are unable to access ESPN through YouTube TV. As both the tech giants are blaming each other.

