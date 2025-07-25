Max Verstappen gives final verdict in Red Bull vs Mercedes debate

Max Verstappen has opened up about the impact of Christian Horner's dismissal on his own future decisions as he settled the Red Bull vs. Mercedes debate.
Horner was fired from his position as the Red Bull team principal three days after the British Grand Prix and now has been replaced by Laurent Mekies, who was leading the Racing Bulls till now.
On Thursday, July 24, during the press conference, ahead of the Belgian GP, the Dutch driver addressed the situation clearly for the first time, noting, "I don't think it will matter at all for my decision in the future."
"The only thing that matters is that we work on the car and make it as fast as we can make it, really," he added.
Verstappen also subtly emphasised that he will be continuing with Red Bull, with whom his contract is valid till 2028.
"The last one and a half years have not been what we want to be. Now we try to be more competitive this year a little bit, but for sure also with the new regulations," the 27-year-old shared.
F1 is set to introduce new chassis and engine rules for 2026, and it was speculated that Mercedes will be best prepared for the revised power units that could have motivated the Dutchman to leave.
Asked whether there was a possibility he would not be driving for Red Bull next year, Verstappen cheekily replied, "There's also a possibility I don't wake up tomorrow. So then there is no driving at all. So, life is unpredictable."
He further admitted, "But in general, I'm very happy where I'm at. That was still the target that was set out when we signed the new deal, you know, that I would drive until the end of my career."
Notably, so far in the 2025 F1 season, Max Verstappen is third in the championship with 69 points, behind the leader, McLaren's Oscar Piastri.