Max Verstappen unfazed by Christian Horner exit from Red Bull

Max Verstappen has opened up about his future plans in Red Bull after Christian Horner's sacking as team principal.

The four times Formula One champion recently revealed that Christian’s departure from he team would make no difference to decisions about his own future.

He told reporters at the Belgian Grand Prix, "Management decided they wanted to steer the ship in a different direction probably. Everyone else of course has to anyway agree to that and look forward. And I am looking forward.”

"I'm equally also excited for the team now moving forward because that's what we have to do. Looking back doesn't make sense. It's not going to make you faster. At the same time, we do appreciate of course those 20 years and especially from my side, the 10, 11 that I've been part of Red Bull,” Max added.

The Dutch driver said that his relationship with Christian didn't change. He noted that although the former RB principal wasn't there with him during race weekends, the team still felt like a second family to him.

In 2025 drivers standing, Max secured a third place after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The upcoming Belgian GP is set to take place on July 27.

