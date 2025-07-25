Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid debut story repeats as Kylian Mbappé follows suit

There is no doubt that Kylian Mbappé has built a strong reputation through his remarkable performance and today is regarded as one of the best players in the world.

People have seen many things that are similar between Mbappé and Ronaldo which suggest that Mbappé is following in Ronaldo’s footsteps.

It’s true that Mbappé has often called Ronaldo his idol and he grew up admiring him.

One similarity can be seen in the fact that Mbappé, like Ronaldo, joined Real Madrid and moved from the famous French club Paris Saint-Germain to Spain, following Ronaldo's path.

Not only this, Mbappé wore the No 9 jersey that CR7 once wore at Real Madrid.

And now as Mbappé is about to start his second season with the club, he is expected to wear a different jersey this time.

The situation reminds people of a similar case with Ronaldo because when Ronaldo first joined Real Madrid in 2009, he couldn't wear his favourite number 7 since it was already taken by Raul Gonzalez.

As a result, Ronaldo wore the number 9 shirt during his first season at the club and became known as "CR9."

Afterwards when Raul left Real Madrid and the number 7 jersey became available, Ronaldo quickly claimed it and now known as "CR7."

On the other hand, when Mbappé joined Real Madrid last season, his preferred number 10 jersey was already taken by Luka Modric, so he opted to wear the number 9 shirt instead.

Now, with Modric having left the club a year later, the number 10 jersey has become available and Mbappé is expected to claim it as his own.

