Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark unite with players over 'insulting' pay proposal

More than 40 players from the WNBA including Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers came together in Indianapolis just before the 2025 All-Star Game to take part in a significant in-person meetings.
This rare gathering marked a crucial bargaining session between the league's management and the player's union leadership.
Players come together to push for fairer financial policies and a more balanced economic system within the league.
As per MARCA, the recent meeting between players and league officials had the highest number of union members ever gathered for talks about Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).
During last weekend's events, all 22 WNBA All-Star players wore black T-shirt with the message "Pay Us What You Owe Us" during warmups.
The outlet said that "the act was a unified, visual demand for fair revenue share, an issue brought to the forefront by both veterans and rising young stars."
This all comes after the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) had completely rejected the league's initial offer.
Some players described the proposal as insulting calling it "slap in the face" because it did not include better salaries, more flexibility around the salary cap, expanded roaster spots and stronger maternity benefits.
At the meeting, the union leaders said that talks with the league hadn't led to any real or significant progress.
They further criticized the league for not doing enough to support the major changes players are demanding.
The main issue they stressed was that players should receive fair portion of the leagues's financial success, since the players themselves are the ones who have helped the league grow and become more profitable.