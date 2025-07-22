Experts warn of rapidly spreading COVID variants in Connecticut

Experts warn of rapidly spreading COVID variants in Connecticut
Experts warn of rapidly spreading COVID variants in Connecticut

Two latest COVID-19 variants—NB.1.8.1 (“Nimbus”) and XFG (“Stratus”) are rapidly spreading across the US, and health professionals in Connecticut are expecting an exponential rise in cases soon.

Nimbus, the dominant strain is descended from the supervirulent Omicron, and Stratus, recently labelled a “variant under monitoring” by the world health organisation (WHO), both are being transmitted more rapidly than earlier variants.

However, it is not associated with increased severity or long‑COVID risk.

Recently, Connecticut hospitals have reported a slight surge in patients.

Dr. Husnain Kermalli Saint Mary’s Hospital stated, “Their hospitalizations, thankfully, have not been very complicated,” mentioning effective home remedies to treat the disease.

Dr. Lynn Sosa of the state Health Department highlighted that summer waves recur annually, indicating a rise in cases.

Covid symptoms

Covid's latest variant, Nimbus symptoms include redness in the back of the mouth and swollen neck, “razor blade” sore throat, and common past strain symptoms.

Meanwhile, Stratus may cause dysphonia, hoarseness of voice, including other common symptoms, body ache, fever, loss of smell or taste, and more.

Recovery often begins by days 7–10, though the disease may range from days 4-15.

Covid preventions

Covid’s new variants prevention and care guidance remain unchanged.

Health officials have urged the nation to stay home if sick, use masks in public places, and get vaccinated, and maintain hand hygiene to prevent the rapid spread of these highly contagious variants.

Related
Read more : Health

Second case of Mpox strain confirmed in Queensland

Second case of Mpox strain confirmed in Queensland
Mpox virus can be transmitted through person-to-person contact

What is chronic venous insufficiency, condition affecting Donald Trump

What is chronic venous insufficiency, condition affecting Donald Trump
CVI happens when the veins in legs are unable to properly transport blood to the heart

Poor oral health associated with chronic health problems, study

Poor oral health associated with chronic health problems, study
Results indicated that individuals with hyperglycemia had reduced numbers of remaining teeth and worse OD scores

GLP-1 medications may risk of severe acid reflux, study

GLP-1 medications may risk of severe acid reflux, study
Results indicated that people consuming GLP-1 drugs were at a significantly higher risk of developing GERD

Research shows greater depression risk in women with premature menopause

Research shows greater depression risk in women with premature menopause
Premature menopause is considered 'early menopause' when the ovaries stop performing normal function before the age of 40

Added sugars and artificial sweeteners associated with early puberty in children

Added sugars and artificial sweeteners associated with early puberty in children
Researchers found a strong link between sugar, aspartame, sucralose and glycyrrhizin and an increased risk of early puberty

How social media, cyberbullying and AI stoking mental health crisis among teens

How social media, cyberbullying and AI stoking mental health crisis among teens
A combination of digital exposure, cyberbullying, and AI could be a major cause of anxiety, depression, and other mental health illnesses

Flesh-eating bacteria kill four people in Florida: Here’s what you must know

Flesh-eating bacteria kill four people in Florida: Here’s what you must know
Vibrio vulnificus is mainly found in coastal waters, as it lives in brackish seawater and can enter open wounds