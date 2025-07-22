Experts warn of rapidly spreading COVID variants in Connecticut

Two latest COVID-19 variants—NB.1.8.1 (“Nimbus”) and XFG (“Stratus”) are rapidly spreading across the US, and health professionals in Connecticut are expecting an exponential rise in cases soon.
Nimbus, the dominant strain is descended from the supervirulent Omicron, and Stratus, recently labelled a “variant under monitoring” by the world health organisation (WHO), both are being transmitted more rapidly than earlier variants.
However, it is not associated with increased severity or long‑COVID risk.
Recently, Connecticut hospitals have reported a slight surge in patients.
Dr. Husnain Kermalli Saint Mary’s Hospital stated, “Their hospitalizations, thankfully, have not been very complicated,” mentioning effective home remedies to treat the disease.
Dr. Lynn Sosa of the state Health Department highlighted that summer waves recur annually, indicating a rise in cases.
Covid symptoms
Covid's latest variant, Nimbus symptoms include redness in the back of the mouth and swollen neck, “razor blade” sore throat, and common past strain symptoms.
Meanwhile, Stratus may cause dysphonia, hoarseness of voice, including other common symptoms, body ache, fever, loss of smell or taste, and more.
Recovery often begins by days 7–10, though the disease may range from days 4-15.
Covid preventions
Covid’s new variants prevention and care guidance remain unchanged.
Health officials have urged the nation to stay home if sick, use masks in public places, and get vaccinated, and maintain hand hygiene to prevent the rapid spread of these highly contagious variants.