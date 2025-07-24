Ramsay Health Care to close 17 psychology clinics in Australia soon

Ramsay Health Care, Australia’s largest private hospital operator has close 17 out of 20 psychology clinics.

The hospital stated that it would close a maximum number of its clinics by the end of August, aiming to transition them into a “more flexible and sustainable model”.

Ramsay Health Care has officially released a statement, which reads that only three clinics, including Cairns, Charlestown and Joondalup will be opened to “support local needs, maintain key partnerships and pilot more integrated models of care.”

The statement added, “We understand this change might be unsettling and we are working closely with our psychologists to ensure every client is supported and has continuity of care, whether through our existing and expanded Telehealth service or with another trusted provider, depending on what is clinically appropriate.”

The company offers a range of psychological services via mental health clinics, providing improved treatment and outpatient sessions.

In November 2024, the Australian government assessed the private hospital sector’s financial viability, emphasising that obstetrics and mental health remain “two particular services of concern” becoming “increasingly difficult to offer.”

The president of the Australian Association of Psychologists, Sahra O’Doherty, stated that “the closure of these clinics is very sad news for anyone needing professional mental health care”.

A report for 2024 revealed that less than half (45.1%) of individuals suffering from mental disorders in the last 12 months have seen a health professional for their mental health in the last year.

The diminishing access to mental health services comes amid ongoing shortages of psychiatrists in both the private and public sectors, with the high-profile dispute between NSW Health and the state’s public psychiatrists emphasising the limitations on mental health care in public hospital settings.

