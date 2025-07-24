‘Forever Chemicals’ associated with increased risk of type 2 diabetes, study

‘Forever Chemicals’ associated with increased risk of type 2 diabetes
‘Forever Chemicals’ associated with increased risk of type 2 diabetes

A recent study revealed that regular exposure to PFAS (per- or polyfluoroalkyl substances), or ‘forever chemicals,’ is likely to raise the risk for type 2 diabetes.

Researchers stated that these artificial chemicals may impair the body’s metabolism, causing issues with blood sugar regulation.

PFAS are utilised in a range of consumer products from nonstick cookware to food packaging to stain-proof fabric.

For the study, researchers compared blood samples from 180 individuals recently diagnosed with type 2 diabetes with 180 healthy people.

Results indicated that the risk of developing type 2 diabetes significantly increased by 31% as PFAS levels raised from low to moderate and from moderate to high.

Further metabolic testing announced potential reasons for the link. The researchers revealed PFAS may harm how the body generates amino acids, the building inhibits of protein, and how it breaks down medications.

The senior author stated, “Mounting research suggests that PFAS are a risk factor for several chronic diseases, such as obesity, liver disease, and diabetes.”

He stated that the latest findings highlighted the significance of preventing PFAS exposure to foster public health.

Global discussions on whether restricting PFAS would be included in a legally-binding UN plastics treaty are slated for this August in Geneva.

Related
Read more : Health

Experts warn of rapidly spreading COVID variants in Connecticut

Experts warn of rapidly spreading COVID variants in Connecticut
Health professionals in Connecticut are expecting an exponential rise in cases in coming weeks

Third mental health support centre opens in Wallsend to help local community

Third mental health support centre opens in Wallsend to help local community
The centre was opened with funding from the ICB and North Tyneside Council

Top health benefits of lotus seeds you must know

Top health benefits of lotus seeds you must know
Discover a few essential benefits of Lotus seeds that promotes your overall health

Essential morning habits to promote cardiac health

Essential morning habits to promote cardiac health
Discover a few essential morning habits to promote heart health

Juul E-Cigs receives FDA approval after years of legal battle

Juul E-Cigs receives FDA approval after years of legal battle
FDA stated that it will enable Juul to sell its e-cigarette device and tobacco and menthol refill cartridges

Second case of Mpox strain confirmed in Queensland

Second case of Mpox strain confirmed in Queensland
Mpox virus can be transmitted through person-to-person contact

What is chronic venous insufficiency, condition affecting Donald Trump

What is chronic venous insufficiency, condition affecting Donald Trump
CVI happens when the veins in legs are unable to properly transport blood to the heart

Poor oral health associated with chronic health problems, study

Poor oral health associated with chronic health problems, study
Results indicated that individuals with hyperglycemia had reduced numbers of remaining teeth and worse OD scores