‘Forever Chemicals’ associated with increased risk of type 2 diabetes, study

A recent study revealed that regular exposure to PFAS (per- or polyfluoroalkyl substances), or ‘forever chemicals,’ is likely to raise the risk for type 2 diabetes.
Researchers stated that these artificial chemicals may impair the body’s metabolism, causing issues with blood sugar regulation.
PFAS are utilised in a range of consumer products from nonstick cookware to food packaging to stain-proof fabric.
For the study, researchers compared blood samples from 180 individuals recently diagnosed with type 2 diabetes with 180 healthy people.
Results indicated that the risk of developing type 2 diabetes significantly increased by 31% as PFAS levels raised from low to moderate and from moderate to high.
Further metabolic testing announced potential reasons for the link. The researchers revealed PFAS may harm how the body generates amino acids, the building inhibits of protein, and how it breaks down medications.
The senior author stated, “Mounting research suggests that PFAS are a risk factor for several chronic diseases, such as obesity, liver disease, and diabetes.”
He stated that the latest findings highlighted the significance of preventing PFAS exposure to foster public health.
Global discussions on whether restricting PFAS would be included in a legally-binding UN plastics treaty are slated for this August in Geneva.