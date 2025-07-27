Stanley Cup users shocked to learn they've been doing it wrong until now

Stanley Cups became a massive social media phenomenon with their popularity rising especially among young women.
People consider it a handy and easy-to-use option for staying hydrated but a TikTok user recently revealed that many have actually been using their favourite cup the wrong way so far.
A TikToker named Oliver shared that after reading care instructions for his Stanley Cup, he discovered that you are supposed to prepare the bottle by warming or cooling it first, depending on the drink they plan to pour in.
"If you own one of these - nine times out of ten, you're using it wrong," Oliver said.
He explained that to get the best results from the Stanley Cup, you should first pour hot or cold water into it, depending on the type of drink you plan to have and let it sit for a few minutes.
After that, you should empty the cup and then pour in your actual drink which helps the cup to maintain the right temperature for longer.
After this revelation, some people admitted they didn't know about this tip, while others said they already follow this same method.
One user gave helpful advice, saying, "I fill it with ice and put it in the fridge overnight before adding my water. And the ice won’t melt for at least 3 days."