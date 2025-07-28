Three killed, more injured in train derailment incident in Germany

Three killed, more injured in train derailment incident in Germany
Three killed, more injured in train derailment incident in Germany

A passenger train derailed in southwest Germany, claiming at least three lives and leaving several others seriously injured.

Operator Deutsche Bahn said the train crashed at Riedlingen near Stuttgart for "unknown reasons" on Sunday, July 27. Reports have shared that there had been a storm in the area shortly before.

As reported by German news agency dpa, around 100 people were on board the train when at least two carriages derailed in a forested area around 18:10 local time (17:10 BST).

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he "mourn[ed] the victims" and offered his "deepest sympathy" to their families in a post on X.

He further noted that he was in close contact with the interior and transport ministers and had requested support from the emergency services.

In a statement, Ulm police said that current investigations showed "three people were killed and other passengers were seriously injured."

Images of the crash showed carriages turned on their sides and heavy emergency service presence as firefighters and emergency teams worked to gain access to trapped passengers.

Deutsche Bahn turned to its X account, noting, "The exact situation is still unclear at this time."

The operator added, "Our thoughts and sympathies are with the victims and everyone who now has to process this experience."

Notably, the train was on a 90 km (55 mile) route between Sigmaringen and Ulm when it derailed.

Related
Read more : World

Turkey wildfires rage near major city as record heat fuels mass evacuations

Turkey wildfires rage near major city as record heat fuels mass evacuations
The combination of unusually high temperatures, dry weather and strong wind have made the wildfires worse

Jeju Air crash probe reveals shocking details about deadliest crash

Jeju Air crash probe reveals shocking details about deadliest crash
South Korea’s deadliest crash of a Jeju Air jet killed 179 people on board000

Greece wildfire sparks evacuation orders as 52 fires reported in one day

Greece wildfire sparks evacuation orders as 52 fires reported in one day
Greece requests European Union help to battle multiple wildfires after heatwave

Thailand, Cambodia continue shelling despite agreeing on ceasefire talks

Thailand, Cambodia continue shelling despite agreeing on ceasefire talks
US President Donald Trump calls for immediate ceasefire talks between Thai and Cambodian leaders

Michigan Walmart stabbing leaves 11 injured, suspect arrested

Michigan Walmart stabbing leaves 11 injured, suspect arrested
Walmart Michigan stabbing attack suspect taken into custody in Traverse City

California’s $20 fast food wage law linked to 18,000 job losses, study claims

California’s $20 fast food wage law linked to 18,000 job losses, study claims
A study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) examined the effects of Assembly Bill 1228

Deerfield Township emergency alert causes confusion across Greater Cincinnati

Deerfield Township emergency alert causes confusion across Greater Cincinnati
The alert was actually intended only for people living within a quarter-mile of a SWAT standoff happening in Deerfield Township

UK to reopen historic railway stations with direct routes to major cities

UK to reopen historic railway stations with direct routes to major cities
The station will be built near the motorway at Junction 28 of the M5