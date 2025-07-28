Three killed, more injured in train derailment incident in Germany

A passenger train derailed in southwest Germany, claiming at least three lives and leaving several others seriously injured.
Operator Deutsche Bahn said the train crashed at Riedlingen near Stuttgart for "unknown reasons" on Sunday, July 27. Reports have shared that there had been a storm in the area shortly before.
As reported by German news agency dpa, around 100 people were on board the train when at least two carriages derailed in a forested area around 18:10 local time (17:10 BST).
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he "mourn[ed] the victims" and offered his "deepest sympathy" to their families in a post on X.
He further noted that he was in close contact with the interior and transport ministers and had requested support from the emergency services.
In a statement, Ulm police said that current investigations showed "three people were killed and other passengers were seriously injured."
Images of the crash showed carriages turned on their sides and heavy emergency service presence as firefighters and emergency teams worked to gain access to trapped passengers.
Deutsche Bahn turned to its X account, noting, "The exact situation is still unclear at this time."
The operator added, "Our thoughts and sympathies are with the victims and everyone who now has to process this experience."
Notably, the train was on a 90 km (55 mile) route between Sigmaringen and Ulm when it derailed.